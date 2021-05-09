Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $683.18 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Status has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $683.18 million and approximately $41.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

