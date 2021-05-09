STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.80.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 88.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,469 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in STERIS by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,410,000 after acquiring an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,457,251,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a twelve month low of $144.11 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day moving average of $189.98.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

