STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.80.
STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
STERIS stock opened at $211.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a twelve month low of $144.11 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.31 and a 200-day moving average of $189.98.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
