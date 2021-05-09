Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 4.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of IVOG stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.98. 5,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,267. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $118.25 and a twelve month high of $207.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.36.

