Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,921 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,410,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

