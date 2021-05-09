Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,949 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,699,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,262,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,893,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,648,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.67. 17,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,149. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.55. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

