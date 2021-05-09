Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 722 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWM stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.39. 26,172,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,634,977. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

