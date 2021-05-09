Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,351 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 241,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 44,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.09. 592,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,150. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.