STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. STRAKS has a total market cap of $164,172.74 and approximately $277.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,366.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.43 or 0.06782283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.41 or 0.02542511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $405.40 or 0.00682877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00208379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.00809889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00621396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.12 or 0.00525751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004963 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

