Strs Ohio Invests $1.21 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

