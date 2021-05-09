Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.03.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

