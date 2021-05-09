Strs Ohio Trims Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,980 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FEYE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the third quarter valued at $791,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. Mizuho boosted their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.