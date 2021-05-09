Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 46,254 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $234,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $496.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

