Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,675 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 27,675 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Norfolk Southern worth $220,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC opened at $289.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.12. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $291.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

