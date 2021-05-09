SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) versus Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 1,249.39% -6.27% -3.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.68%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.50 million 239.63 $23.95 million N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.2%. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of large cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and the Lipper Closed-End Income and Preferred Stock Funds Average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. was formed on March 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

