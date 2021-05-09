Swap (XWP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17,228.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Swap has a market cap of $1.38 million and $17,228.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swap has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00249317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $704.34 or 0.01194346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.63 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,847.61 or 0.99787979 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,119,261 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

