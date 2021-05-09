Swarm City Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Swarm City has a market cap of $909,041.00 and approximately $959.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00067442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00105316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.46 or 0.00793409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.36 or 0.09221713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001702 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

