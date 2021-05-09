Switch Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Switch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $405,765.80 and $5,106.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00067790 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002993 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.89 or 0.00657680 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Switch

Switch is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

