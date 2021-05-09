Sylo Market Cap Reaches $25.21 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $25.21 million and $2.63 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003324 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

SYLO is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

