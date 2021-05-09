Sylo (SYLO) Market Cap Reaches $24.52 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Sylo has a total market cap of $24.52 million and $2.70 million worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.