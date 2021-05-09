Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SYIEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Redburn Partners cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. Symrise has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Symrise’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

