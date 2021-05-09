Synthetix Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.04 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $17.74 or 0.00030509 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $121.62 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00104678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.57 or 0.00785092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.12 or 0.08964102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048026 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.