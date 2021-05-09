Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $86.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,232.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.