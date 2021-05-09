Syscoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.90 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $332.21 million and approximately $15.90 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.67 or 0.00627387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 611,703,313 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

