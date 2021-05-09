T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Shares of TMUS opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $91.50 and a one year high of $140.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

