TaaS (TAAS) Price Tops $0.84 on Top Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00087450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00066251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.00791162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.54 or 0.09098485 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

