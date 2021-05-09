Tadpole Finance Price Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for about $18.76 or 0.00032856 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $122,175.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00250962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.49 or 0.01239114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00031142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.43 or 0.00781884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.18 or 0.99898443 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

