Tadpole Finance Price Up 39.2% Over Last 7 Days (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.58 or 0.00032920 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $4.51 million and $121,204.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00250456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $698.81 or 0.01174763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.44 or 0.00762284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,547.59 or 1.00105337 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

