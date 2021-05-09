Tapmydata (TAP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.77 Million

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $309,973.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00698882 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005906 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,022.96 or 0.01776130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,043 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

