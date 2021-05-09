Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) & Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Financial Comparison

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.74%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.25%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -100.60% -57.76% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.25 million ($3.08) -2.77 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

