Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLTZY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

