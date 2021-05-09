Tellor 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $438.22 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $193.01 million and $438.22 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $124.70 or 0.00216968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00088261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00105432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.06 or 0.00793495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,271.14 or 0.09171198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,624,143 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,777 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

