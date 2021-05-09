Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TME stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

