Tendies (TEND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,998.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Tendies has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $6,998.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00087450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00066251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.82 or 0.00791162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00050251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.54 or 0.09098485 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

