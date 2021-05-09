TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.11

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. TENT has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $368,406.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TENT has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.98 or 0.00527332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00218581 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00243441 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005748 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004353 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,110,840 coins and its circulating supply is 35,033,748 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

