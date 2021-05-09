TenX Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $23.92 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00089095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.00793217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00104294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.68 or 0.09075205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001708 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

