Terra Price Hits $17.05 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Terra has a total market cap of $6.58 billion and approximately $328.53 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $17.05 or 0.00029202 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 955,630,126 coins and its circulating supply is 386,090,960 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

