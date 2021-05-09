TerraKRW Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $46.40 million and $22,262.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00249376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $704.50 or 0.01214215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003742 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.53 or 0.00773039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.91 or 0.99644040 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,361,007,152 coins and its circulating supply is 51,360,278,044 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

