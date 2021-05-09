TerraUSD (UST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46.02 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $46.02 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007937 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000115 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,052,438,377 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

