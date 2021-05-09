Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

