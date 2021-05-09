Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $672.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $685.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.66 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,350.14, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

