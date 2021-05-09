TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.18. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

