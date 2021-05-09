The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,985 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,115,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock valued at $110,355,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $90.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.