The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,770,441 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.