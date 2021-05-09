The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

