The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,268,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.1% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $119,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

KO stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

