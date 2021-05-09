The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $81,215.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

