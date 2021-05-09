The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.91 or 0.00290661 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001686 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000865 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000101 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

