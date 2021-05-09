The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.20 and a 12-month high of $339.81.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.23.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

