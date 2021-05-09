The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The Joint updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

The Joint stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. 125,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $768.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.67 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $231,975.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

