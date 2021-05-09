The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Shyft Group updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,727. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,238,828.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,824,136. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

